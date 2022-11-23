At least 7 dead in Walmart shooting, Americans sound off on Thanksgiving travel prices and more top headlines
RETAIL RAMPAGE – At least seven people dead, others hurt after gunman opens fire inside Virginia Walmart. Continue reading …
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Blood-soaked scene ‘major challenge’ for investigators in Idaho murders. Continue reading …
HOLIDAY HURDLES – Americans sound off on Thanksgiving travel prices gobbling their wallets. Continue reading …
UNCANNY SIMILARITIES – Sam Bankman-Fried used similar scheme to hedge funds in 2008 market crash, expert says. Continue reading …
NOT WITHOUT CHALLENGES – PETE BUTTIGIEG: Transportation Department working to keep travel worry-free over long holiday weekend. Continue reading …
AD BUY WITH A PURPOSE – Conservative think tank launches $1M effort to block same-sex marriage bill in Senate. Continue reading …
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ – McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry. Continue reading …
BIDEN’S SCHEDULING CONFLICT – Warnock goes on the record about whether he wants Biden to join him on the campaign trail. Continue reading …
‘I’M DONE’ – White House shuts down reporter’s Fauci question on COVID origin. Continue reading …
‘WORDS MATTER’ – Liberal media blame Republicans for Colorado mass shooting. Continue reading …
CBS HAMMERED ON LAPTOP – CBS tarred and feathered for admitting existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop two years after New York Post report. Continue reading …
‘AM I DOING SOMETHING WRONG HERE?’ – NBC News reporter ripped for ‘narcissism’ as he cites own headlines to blame shooting on conservatives. Continue reading …
‘ULTIMATE AGENDA’ – Defending Asian-Americans in affirmative action cases akin to White supremacy, LA Times columnist claims. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Kamala Harris woke-washes American military expansion trip. Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – No healthy society can tolerate pedophilia. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Turkeys were not the only ones granted clemency by the Biden administration. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – As liberals whine, here’s my Thanksgiving gratitude list. Continue reading …
‘INSIDER GAME’ – Biden’s energy secretary meets with billionaire Gates immediately following confirmation. Continue reading …
ON THE LINE – Kid Rock decries potential destruction of Hank Williams’ home. Continue reading …
TAKE HEED – Mom shares urgent message for parents of sick children. Continue reading …
MAINTAINING FAMILY HISTORY – Kathie Lee Gifford’s tips for long-established holiday traditions. Continue reading …
What's it looking like in your neighborhood?
