At least 9 injured in mass shooting outside Philadelphia bar: police

An investigation was underway in Philadelphia after nine people were shot outside a bar late Saturday night.

Shots rang out in the Kensington neighborhood around 10:45 p.m. outside a bar near Kensington and East Allegheny Avenues, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

It was initially believed that 12 people were struck, but Philadelphia police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford confirmed in a news conference nine people were shot. Two of the victims are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable.

FOX 29 reported the victims are a mix of men and women ranging from ages 23 to 49.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING OUTSIDE PHILADELPHIA NIGHTCLUB LEAVES AT LEAST 6 WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

Stanford said officers were patrolling in the area when they heard heavy gunfire. Investigators at the scene marked at least 40 shell casings as evidence.

“We have some brazen people in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care how many people are out here,” Stanford said. “We continue to do what we need to do to get these individuals in custody.”

Stanford said the shooters were inside a black vehicle that was lingering in the area when they exited and began firing shots toward the sidewalk. The suspects immediately fled the scene.

Though a motive has not been determined, police believe the shooters were targeting someone outside the bar.

MASKED GUNMEN WANTED IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER FIRING HAIL OF BULLETS, STRIKING MAN 8 TIMES, VIDEO SHOWS

Stanford said the mass shooting took place in a very busy and populated area. When asked if there was a threat to the public, he said he thinks gun violence is a “threat to the public in itself.”

“You should be able to walk through the city’s streets and not worry about gunfire,” Stanford told a reporter.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is encouraged to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Fox News Digital reached out to Philadelphia police for more information, but have not yet heard back.