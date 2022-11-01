At least two New Jersey police officers shot by suspect reportedly on roof

At least two New Jersey police officers were shot Tuesday, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The shooting, which reportedly involved a suspect with a long gun, prompted a massive police response in Newark, just across the Hudson River from New York City, Fox 5 New York reported. NBC New York reported that one officer was shot in the leg, and the other in the neck.

“All we can confirm is that there was an incident,” a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office told Fox News Digital. “Two officers are being treated at a local hospital and it is still a very active scene.”

Other media reports said the gunfire came from a roof.

Fox News has reached out to the Newark Police Department.

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene, including the New Jersey State Police, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF), and the U.S. Marshals Service.

SWAT officers were also at the scene.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was aware of the situation.

“I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark,” he tweeted. “I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, whose district includes Newark, said he was also following Tuesday’s events.

I am aware of and closely monitoring the situation unfolding in Newark,” he said in a statement. “Encouraging everyone to follow the directions of police, stay away from the scene and remain vigilant by going indoors and locking your doors. I am also praying for the two courageous officers wounded today and am praying for their full recovery.”

Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, a suburb a few minutes south of Newark, said he was aware of the “active shooter situation.”

We are aware of the unfolding active shooter situation in Newark,” he posted on Facebook. “The Belleville PD has been in touch with their counterparts in Newark to offer assistance. We stand ready to support Newark in whatever capacity needed. In the meantime, here in Belleville we will be increasing patrols along the Newark/Belleville border.”