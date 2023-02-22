Athena Strand’s mother accuses FedEx of being ‘deliverer of death’ after driver allegedly strangled 7-year-old

The mother of deceased 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was allegedly strangled by a FedEx driver in November 2022, has joined a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the shipping empire of being a “deliverer of death.”

Tanner Horner, 30, was indicted last week on capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after he allegedly struck the girl with his vehicle while delivering packages to the victim’s father, Jacob Strand, in Paradise, Texas, and then strangled her in a panic after the accident. Strand originally filed the lawsuit against FedEx and Horner in December.

“For so long, FedEx — the trucks, the uniforms, the logo, the drivers — has been trusted to travel the last mile — to come to our doors, to be welcomed, and so often, to deliver the subject of our desires. As parents hugged their kids on December 2, 2022, they wondered how FedEx became the deliverer of death,” Maitlyn Gandy’s demand to intervene in the suit, filed Feb. 17 in Wise County, Texas, states.

Horner was delivering a box of Barbie dolls, a Christmas present for Athena, to Strand’s home Nov. 30 when he allegedly struck her with his vehicle.

ATHENA STRAND MURDER: FEDEX DELIVERY DRIVER INDICTED FOR KILLING TEXAS 7-YEAR-OLD

After hitting the 7-year-old, Horner admitted she was OK and able to talk and tell him her name but said he panicked and shoved her into his van, where he strangled her to death, according to the lawsuit, which also names Big Topspin, a FedEx contractor, as a defendant.

ATHENA STRAND’S FATHER SUES FEDEX, HER ALLEGED KILLER AND THE TEXAS-BASED CONTRACTOR THAT HIRED HIM

“What took place inside the FedEx vehicle is every parent’s worst nightmare. Horner brutally murdered Athena by strangling, smothering, or asphyxiating Athena. Horner then continued his trail of terror in the FedEx vehicle by attempting to ‘dispose’ of Athena’s body by placing her in a body of water on the side of the road,” the complaint states.

Athena was missing for several days before Texas authorities found the girl’s body less than 10 miles from her father’s home in December 2022.

ATHENA STRAND: FEDEX DRIVER ACCUSED OF 7-YEAR-OLD’S KIDNAPPING, MURDER FACES NEW CHILD SEX ABUSE CHARGES

The lawsuit seeks “fair and reasonable” compensation for “acts and omissions” that led to Athena’s murder, alleging that Horner “was acting in the course and scope of his employment with defendants.”

Strand and Gandy hope the complaint brings about “better hiring, training and supervising … practices to prevent vicious killers from arriving at our doorsteps bearing an insignia that has been cultivated to instill trust.”

“It is about preventing billion-dollar organizations from insulating themselves from liability by using fly-by-night contractors instead of acknowledging the responsibility they bear when we trust them to come onto our property, to our doorsteps and even inside our homes,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit also alleged FedEx and Topspin failed to investigate Horner’s criminal background and mental health and train him properly.

“FedEx has a problem — a big one,” Benson Varghese, managing partner at Varghese Summersett, said in a statement. “There is a pattern that can no longer be ignored. The company has the resources to ensure its drivers and contractors are properly vetted, trained and supervised. No parent should have to bury a child because of gross negligence. Tanner Horner should have never been given a FedEx uniform or a delivery van.”

FedEx said it is aware of the court filing in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy,” the company said.