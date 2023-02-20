Atlanta-area neighbor hears screams, shoots man who was stabbing women: ‘I just couldn’t sit there’

An Atlanta-area neighbor is being praised for stepping in when he witnessed a man stabbing three women in their apartment complex.

Josh Dobbs, who has been hailed as a good Samaritan, told FOX 5 he jumped into action when he heard a woman’s screams coming from the Hidden Lake Apartments in Union City on Saturday.

Per the report, two women had already been attacked and the suspect had begun stabbing a third victim when Dobbs stepped outside.

Responding officers found a female with stab wounds lying between cars. Another woman who had stab wounds and the suspect, who with gunshot wounds, were found behind the apartment, police said.

Cpt. Prentice Brooks said an onlooker had seen the assault taking place and stepped up to stop the threat.

“He did shoot the suspect,” Brooks said. “We actually commend him for what he did and stepping up.”

Dobbs told FOX 5: “I just couldn’t sit there and watch and hear what was going on.”

One of the women died from her stab wounds. The suspect, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The violence appeared to stem from a domestic dispute. An investigation is ongoing.