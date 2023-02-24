Atlanta Braves reveal next PA announcer, informing emotional winner of audition in heartwarming video

The Atlanta Braves put a call for the next voice of Truist Park four months ago, and after nearly 500 submissions, the Braves have found their next PA announcer.

Candidates sent in resumes, demo reels and audition tapes before 12 finalists were selected for an audition day at the ballpark.

Last week, the Braves announced the three finalists for the position – Kevin Kraus, Chris Litton and Larry Gardner – imploring fans of the team to vote for their favorite finalist.

On Friday, Atlanta announced Kraus as the winner, informing him in a heartwarming video with the help of starting pitcher Spencer Strider.

Kraus has some serious experience behind the microphone, serving as the PA announcer for the Braves Triple affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, for the past 10 seasons.

“I’m so looking forward to it. It’s going to be great. This is a dream come true,” Kraus said.

Kraus, a graduate of the University of Georgia, has worked in various PA roles over his career, including for the Atlanta Falcons and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, according to MLB Network.

The PA opening came about after the sudden passing of Casey Motter in June, who had been the “Voice of Truist Park” since 2007.

Atlanta is preparing for its first spring training game on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The Braves will enter the 2023 season with the fourth-best World Series odds (+900), according to Fox Bet.