Atlanta man trying to pay parking garage ticket dies in bizarre accident, police say

Police in Atlanta say a man has died in an accident Thursday while trying to pay for his ticket at a machine inside one of the city’s parking garages.

The bizarre incident happened just after midnight in the Midtown area.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim had opened his driver’s side door to reach the ticket machine that operates the exit gate of a parking garage,” Atlanta Police said in a statement.

“The vehicle moved forward while the victim was still partially outside of it which resulted in a collision and entrapment with the driver being pinned,” the statement continued.

First responders pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

The driver has not been publicly identified, and an investigation remains ongoing.