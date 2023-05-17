Atlanta police release new video of suspect’s arrest in deadly medical practice shooting

Atlanta police released new footage on Tuesday showing the dramatic arrest of the suspected gunman accused of shooting five women, killing one, at a medical facility earlier this month.

The compilation of footage from the Department of Transportation’s street cameras and officer-worn body cameras showed how authorities tracked 24-year-old Deion Patterson following the shooting inside the waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown on May 3 and his eventual arrest.

Law enforcement had swarmed the city’s midtown neighborhood in search of the shooter and captured Patterson hours later in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta, after multiple residents called 911 to reports seeing someone matching the suspect’s description.

Patterson allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to shoot the five victims.

The victims included 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a researcher with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She left behind a husband and two young children.

He also shot Alesha Hollinger in the face, and fired multiple shots into Jazzmin Daniel’s abdomen, according to arrest warrants released earlier this month. Another woman, Lisa Glynn, was shot in the abdomen, and Georgette Whitow was shot in the arm, the records show.

Patterson joined the U.S. Coast Guard in July 2018, according to the military branch’s office of public affairs, and worked his way up to an Electrician’s Mate Second Class.

His mother previously told Fox5 Atlanta that he received an honorable discharge in January, and that he has faced mental health issues, for which he had received help while in the Coast Guard.

Patterson has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

He had waived his first court appearance and was being held at the Fulton County Jail.

