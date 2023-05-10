Atlanta police search for driver in road rage incident caught on video: ‘I’ll shoot you’

A motorist is being sought by Atlanta police after he was seen on video attacking another driver last month during a road rage incident, authorities said this week.

Video footage of the April 1 incident released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a man getting out of a sedan stopped in the middle of a road on the Buford Highway connector and Interstate 85.

ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED IN COBB COUNTY

In the dashcam video, the man rushes to a truck behind his vehicle and opens the door and yells at the driver. The driver is heard yelling at the motorist to “get back in that car.”

The suspect appears to grab the driver by the throat.

“I’ll shoot you in your mother—— face,” the suspect is heard saying before threatening to choke him as well.

Another man gets out of the sedan, but doesn’t appear to be involved in the alleged assault. No one appeared to be injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477.