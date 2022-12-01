Atlanta police seek public’s help identifying shooting suspects

Atlanta police released surveillance video from Nov. 26 near Market Street with hopes the public can identify multiple minors wanted for questioning about a shooting that left two people dead, and several others injured.

At 8 p.m. that night, police responded to reports of multiple people getting shot near Market Street, and when they arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated groups of juveniles were escorted off the property by security guards for acting disorderly and violating the Atlantic Station curfew.

At some point, police said, a dispute broke out among the juveniles that resulted in gunfire, leaving one male dead and several others shot.

On Nov. 29, a second victim identified by police as a 15-year-old boy, died of his injuries.

Police released surveillance footage on Wednesday of a group of juveniles who were at the scene of the shooting on Nov. 26.

In the footage, the group of juveniles is seen in a subway station before boarding a train.

The footage focuses on two individuals considered to be suspects, police said. One of the male individuals is wearing a yellow and black hoodie, and the other is wearing a blue hoodie with white writing.

Investigators said they hope to identify and speak with each of the individuals seen in the footage.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the matter.

The Atlanta Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Calls will remain anonymous, according to police.