Atlantic hurricane season activity ‘slightly below normal’

The Atlantic hurricane season has come to a close, with activity slightly below normal.

Beginning on June 1 and ending on Nov. 30, the season saw 14 named storms.

Eight of those named storms became hurricanes and two of those became major hurricanes.

The season was notable for a record-tying inactive August.

FLORIDA’S DAMAGES FROM HURRICANE NICOLE WILL COST OVER $481 MILLION

“Although activity was slightly below normal in terms of the overall strength and duration of named storms, this season was a reminder that even ‘slow’ seasons can end up being very impactful.,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted.

It noted that long-term averages, from 1991 through 2020, are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The measure of the collective strength and duration of Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes occurring during a given season is called the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index.

The index is essentially a wind energy index.

FLORIDA SCIENTISTS DISCOVER TOXIC ALGAE LEVELS ALONG THE COAST

This season, it was 80% of the long-term mean.

Residents in Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by recent hurricanes.

Most recently, Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State in September, leaving at least 150 people dead.

Hurricane Ian tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S., officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.