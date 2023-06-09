Attending the Belmont Stakes: Everything you need to know about the horse race and its long history

The Belmont Stakes wraps up the Triple Crown series each year in June. The horse race has a long history behind it, considering it is the oldest of the three races.

Horse racing causes a lot of chatter in the sports world during the Triple Crown season, with thousands heading to the track to catch a glimpse of the race in person. Those who do not go to the track may choose to make a bet on which horse (or horses) they think is going to cross the finish line first.

There have been many memorable performances in the long-running race, the most notable being with Secretariat’s win in 1973.

Here is a dive into the Belmont Stakes, its history and things you can expect if you are heading to race.

A limit of 12 horses can run in the Belmont Stakes for safety purposes, according to Legal Sports Report. The number of horses that race each year differs, but there are very rarely 12. The number is usually lower. A horse that has won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the first of the three Triple Crown races, is guaranteed a spot in the Belmont Stakes.

Secretariat set the record for the fastest Belmont Stakes time in 1973. He finished with a time of 2:24 flat and beat his rivals by 31 lengths. Secretariat still holds the record for fastest Belmont Stakes time today. The others in the top five are Easy Goer, who won with a time of 2:26 in 1989, A.P. Indy who won with a time of 2:26.13 in 1992, Risen Star with 2:26.50 in 1988, and Point Given with 2:26.56 in 2001.

Secretariat did not just set the record for the Belmont Stakes, he also set (and still holds) the records for both of the other Triple Crown races. He won the Kentucky Derby with a record holding time of 1:59 and the Preakness Stakes with a time of 1:53.

The Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races. The entire Belmont race is 1 ½ miles or 12 furlongs in length. The Kentucky Derby is 1 ¼ miles or 10 furlongs. The Preakness is 1 3/16 miles or 9.5 furlongs.

The Belmont Stakes take place on the first or second Saturday in June every year.

The Belmont Stakes occur in Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, although this location was not always the setting for the race. It had a few different locations, its first being at Jerome Park in the Bronx.

The Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races. The race, named after financier August Belmont, according to the Belmont Stakes website, first took place in 1867 at Jerome Park. The horse Ruthless, a filly, was the first winner of the historic race. The Belmont Stakes did not find its current home in Belmont Park until 1905. There were a few years, from 1963 to 1968, when the Belmont took place at Aqueduct while Belmont Park was being reconstructed, according to the New York Racing Association.

Even if you have never been to a horse race before, you have likely seen the extravagant outfits that are worn throughout the stands, including rather large and extremely detailed hats.

If you are attending the Belmont for the first time, note that elegant attire is worn by attendees, according to the New York Racing Association.

A lot of women go for dresses, slacks or pants suits, according to the site, while men typically wear collared shirts and jackets. Some clothing items you may want to stay away from if attending are tank tops, shorts and jeans.

You can also wear a fun, bright outdoor hat if you choose to complete the look.