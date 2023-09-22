Audio of 911 call released in South Carolina F-35 crash: ‘We’ve got a pilot in the house’

Audio from a 911 call captured the moment a South Carolina resident told a dispatcher “we got a pilot in the house” after an F-35 fighter jet crashed over the weekend.

The four-minute recording that has surfaced following the crash that happened Sunday in Williamsburg County also includes the self-identified pilot saying he was feeling “okay” after falling an estimated 2,000 feet from the air.

“We got a pilot in the house, and I guess he landed in my backyard, and we’re trying to see if we could get an ambulance to the house, please,” the resident said in the call.

The pilot at one point hopped on the call, saying, “Ma’am, a military jet crashed. I’m the pilot. We need to get rescue rolling. I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash-landed somewhere. I ejected.”

MISSING F-35 JET WAS ‘ALMOST GOING INVERTED’ BEFORE CRASH, WITNESS SAYS

“Ma’am, I’m a pilot in a military aircraft, and I ejected. So I just rode a parachute down to the ground. Can you please send an ambulance?” the pilot later said.

Joint Base Charleston said on Sunday that personnel from the facility and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort “are responding to a mishap involving an F-35B Lightning II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.”

“The pilot ejected safely and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition,” the base said at the time. “Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35.”

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN GOES VIRAL AFTER WILD INTERVIEW ABOUT MISSING F-35

On Monday, Joint Base Charleson said the same personnel located a debris field in Williamsburg County.

“The debris was discovered two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston,” they said. “Teams from Joint Base Charleston, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing out of MCAS Cherry Point, Navy Region Southeast, the FAA, the Civil Air Patrol, as well as local, county, and state law enforcement across South Carolina have been working together to locate the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B.”

“Members of the community should avoid the area as the recovery team secures the debris field,” Joint Base Charleston added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.