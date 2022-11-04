Audio reveals Georgia’s Kirby Smart unleashing on defense heading into game against No. 1 Tennessee

This Saturday will play host to what likely will be the biggest regular-season football game this year, as top-ranked Tennessee will head to No. 3 Georgia for an SEC showdown and what very well could be a preview of the national championship in January.

It will surely be a tense environment at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., with an opportunity for the Bulldogs to steal the No. 1 ranking from the Volunteers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the sounds of practice seem like preparation has not been going great.

A video filmed by a Tennessee fan caught head coach Kirby Smart ripping defensive back Kelee Ringo.

“Kelee, all this finger-pointing bulls–t? Every other team in America, you know what they do? They say, ‘It’s his fault! It’s his fault! It’s his fault!’” Smart said. “Why do they get f—king layups? Because people don’t concentrate! We’re trying to simulate this s–t like a game and y’all won’t cover s–t!”

FORMER TENNESSEE QB NOT IMPRESSED WITH GEORGIA’S GAMEDAY ATMOSPHERE: ‘DEFINITELY NOT INTIMIDATING’

The Bulldogs’ defense has been stalwart all year, as they’ve allowed more than 20 points just twice this season — they allowed 22 to both Kent State and Missouri — while allowing 20 to Florida.

Surely, at this point, Smart expects greatness out of his defense, but the Vols’ offense has excelled all year long — they haven’t scored less than 34 points thus far this season and have scored under 40 just twice.

The defending champs have beaten the Vols in five straight matchups.

Saturday’s game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.