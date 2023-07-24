Austin Dillon chucks helmet at Tyler Reddick after crash at Pocono

Tensions were running high during the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday as it appeared Austin Dillon was not too happy with Tyler Reddick.

Dillon and Reddick were racing three-wide when it appeared Dillon came down the racetrack entering a turn. It appeared the No. 3 came down into Reddick’s way and then got pushed back up and into the wall. Dillon did not finish the race.

Before he was taken to the infield care center, Dillon chucked his helmet at the No. 45 as Reddick came around the track during the caution lap.

“I was just trying to hit him,” Dillon said. “They’re going probably 65. If I had started at the front of the car, I might have got him at the door.”

He added that he felt Reddick drove up into him from the bottom lane.

“I’m pissed about it because from my perspective, I couldn’t see him. I know I was three wide. My left front is in front of him. That’s the bigger thing – I’m in front of him,” Dillon said. “I didn’t come down egregiously. He drove in the corner deep enough to try and get me back, like to get his right front in front of my left front. That was not possible with how I drove into the corner, and he wiped me out.”

Reddick, who finished in second place, said he was not trying to “squeeze” Dillon and knew there was not a lot of room to be racing as hard as they were.

“By the time I realized he was going to be coming down across the racetrack the way that he was, I tried to go right to the brake pedal, but it was too late. All the contact was made,” Reddick said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.