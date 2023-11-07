Austin Ekeler’s 2 touchdowns help Chargers cruise past Jets

Austin Ekeler and special teams.

That’s all the Los Angeles Chargers needed on the road against the New York Jets on Monday night as they wrapped Week 9 with a 27-6 win.

The Chargers started off great in the first quarter. Derius Davis returned a Thomas Morstead punt 87 yards for a touchdown, avoiding a few would-be tacklers along the way. It was the rookie’s first career touchdown. He was a fourth-round pick out of TCU back in the spring.

Los Angeles followed that with an eight-play, 50-yard drive that ended with Austin Ekeler finding the end zone on a 1-yard rush from the goal line. The Chargers went up 14-0 and didn’t really need to look back from there.

Cameron Dicker hit two field goals over the course of the game to put the game away. Los Angeles turned a Zach Wilson fumble and set the Chargers up close to the goal line. Ekeler scored again.

The star running back had 47 rushing yards on 14 carries to go along with his two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 23 yards. Justin Herbert didn’t have the best game of his career. He was 16-of-30 for 136 passing yards.

Keenan Allen led the team with eight catches for 77 yards. He became the 54th player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

The Chargers moved to 4-4 and picked up a big inter-conference win to bolster their case for at least an AFC Wild Card playoff appearance.

Los Angeles got big support from its defense. The Chargers sacked Zach Wilson eight times in the win. Wilson fumbled the ball once and set up Ekeler’s first score of the game.

Wilson was 33-of-49 with 263 passing yards. Garrett Wilson led the team with seven catches for 80 yards.

The Jets fell to 4-4 and lost a huge matchup that could determine their potential playoff hopes.