Austin firefighters investigating arson at historic Black church that caused $200k in damages

Fire officials are investigating a suspected arson at a historic Black church in South Austin, Texas, that was started by an “incendiary” device.

The blaze began at Goodwill Baptist Church shortly before midnight, according to the Austin Police Department.

No one was injured, but the fire department said there was $150,000 in structural damage and $50,000 in contents damage.

Images of the aftermath obtained by Fox 7 Austin show burnt stained-glass windows and charred window frames.

Police deferred comment to the fire department, which could not immediately release more information about the arson.

Goodwill Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kelvin Austin told KXAN that the Church was founded more than a century ago.

“I just for the life of me… We’ve never had a cross word with anybody in the community,” he told the local news outlet. “They’ve always been encouraging… Heartbreaking to know that somebody in this season would do something like that to God’s house.”