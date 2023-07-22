Austin Peay football mourns loss of freshman player Jeremiah Collins, who died in car crash

Austin Peay football player Jeremiah Collins died in a single-car crash in Tennessee Friday, officials said.

Collins, an 18-year-old defensive back, was driving too fast while exiting a highway, and his pickup truck rolled several times before coming to rest in a grassy area, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said there were no signs of impairment at the crash site, and Collins was treated there. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden said in a statement released by the school.

“Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.”

The incoming defensive back was a three-star recruit in Austin Peay’s 2023 class. He was born in Louisville, where he played high school football.

He transferred to Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for his senior season.

He graduated in the spring.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family and teammates at this time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.