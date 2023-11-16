Austin police release timeline of shooting resulting in the deaths of an officer, the suspect and 2 victims

Austin, Texas, law enforcement officials released new details surrounding the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Nov. 11, resulting in the death of Officer Jorge Pastore.

Early that morning, a barricaded gunman holding three hostages in Austin, shot and killed a SWAT officer before being killed at the scene.

Two other victims were also found dead inside the home after police forced their way inside at about 4 a.m. and traded gunfire with the suspect, 35-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Nassar.

The Austin Police Department released a detailed timeline of the events on Nov. 11.

At 2:49 a.m., dispatchers received a call for assistance on Bernoulli Drive. During the call, police said, the caller screamed for help and said someone was stabbing her.

Eight minutes later, responding officers wearing Austin uniformed police arrived on the scene and began gathering additional information, including where the suspect was located.

The officers also learned two other individuals were injured and inside the residence with the suspect, later identified as Nassar.

A third victim escaped the residence just before officers arrived. Officers and EMS personnel located the female escapee. She told officers Nassar still had a knife, and just after 3 a.m., the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.

At about 3 a.m., the officers announced their identity as Austin Police Officers, the department said, before forcing their way into the home. Once inside, Nassar reportedly opened fire and the officers exited the residence, though they did not return fire.

Since Nassar was armed with hostages, SWAT was called, and at 4:11 a.m., they made an emergency entry into the home.

Once inside, SWAT was fired at by Nassar, and they fired back. During the exchange, two officers were shot, and they were moved to safety by EMS tactical medics, who began to render aid.

Both officers who sustained injuries were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

One of the victims, Pastore, ultimately succumbed to his injures while the other victim was treated and later released.

Two victims inside the home with Nassar also died and were identified as 63-year-old Eyman Nassar and 62-year-old Riad Nassar.

Ahmed Nassar also sustained injuries and died at the scene.

Police said the incident was captured on body-worn cameras of the responding officers, and as permitted under the department’s policy, the video will be released within 10 business days.

Police also said three of the officers who responded fired their department-approved firearms. Of the officers who fired their guns, one has eight years and 11 months with the department; one has 11 years and four months with the department; and the third has 16 years and 11 months with the department.

All three officers have been put on administrative leave, police said.

Now the department plans to conduct two investigations. A criminal investigation will be conducted by both the APD Special Investigations Unit with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, and an administrative investigation will be conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Austin news station KXAN reported that according to a search warrant executed at the home, the suspect was armed with a rifle and wearing tactical gear.

“Cutting instruments, body armor, and any tactical gear to include firearms were all said to be worn or used by the suspect,” the warrant reportedly states.

Items listed in the warrant as evidence connected to the criminal offense of murder included body armor and protective plates to include ballistic helmets as well as arm or leg protection; night vision goggles; firearms and ammunition; targets that have been shot by a firearm; and explosive devices or bomb-making materials.

“It is not uncommon for people with gun, body armor, or night vision to make homemade explosives,” the search warrant reportedly states.

The investigation into the incident is still open, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 512-974-6840 or call the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted to austincrimestoppers.org.