Australian men’s soccer team calls out Qatar’s human rights record ahead of World Cup

The Australian men’s national soccer team spoke out against Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the 2022 World Cup in a three-minute video posted to social media Wednesday, joining several other teams that have publicly voiced criticism of the host nation.

Several players were featured in the video that focused on Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community in a nation that outlaws same-sex relationships.

“There are universal values that should define football — values such as respect, dignity, trust and courage,” goalkeeper Mat Ryan said in the video. “When we represent our nation, we aspire to embody these values.”

2022 WORLD CUP: FRENCH CITIES TO PROTEST QATAR HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD, ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT WITH BIG SCREEN BANS

“We have learned that the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has resulted in the suffering and harm of countless of our fellow workers,” another player added.

Qatar’s ruling emir this week lashed out at criticism of his country over its preparations to host soccer’s marquee tournament, describing it as an “unprecedented campaign” targeting the first Arab nation to host the tournament.

Football Australia released a separate statement Wednesday noting that while it recognizes that progress has been made, the preparation for the World Cup has led to “suffering for some migrant workers and their families.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We acknowledge the significant progress and legislative reforms have occurred in Qatar over recent years to recognize and protect the rights of workers, and we encourage all stakeholders to continue this path to reform,” the statement said. “However, we have also learned that the tournament has been associated with suffering for some migrant workers and their families.”

Football Australia also voiced its concerns for the LGBTQ community beyond just fans traveling to Qatar for the World Cup.

“As the most multicultural, diverse and inclusive sport in our country, we believe everyone should be able to feel safe and be their true authentic selves. Whilst we acknowledge the highest levels of assurances given by HH Amir of Qatar and the President of FIFA that LGBTI+ fans will be safely welcomed in Qatar, we hope that this openness can continue beyond the tournament.”

Qatar has said all are welcome at the World Cup, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the country’s conservative culture, in which public displays of affection — even among heterosexuals — is considered taboo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.