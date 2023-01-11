Australian Open director warns Novak Djokovic critics will be removed if they ‘disrupt’ the tournament

Novak Djokovic has returned to Australia less than a year after being deported over his vaccination status, but tournament director, Craig Tiley, is warning fans that any expressed taunting of the 21-time Grand Slam champion will result in their removal from the grounds.

Tiley, the current Tennis Australia CEO, told The Herald Sun in an interview published Wednesday that while he is unsure how Djokovic will be received by the crowd, he is sure of one thing: they will not tolerate any hostility.

“If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else — boom, they are out,’’ he told the outlet. “We don’t want them on site. They can stay away or we will kick them out.’’

Djokovic arrived in Australia last month to compete in the 2023 Adelaide International, where he defeated American tennis pro Sebastian Korda in a thrilling three hour-long match on Sunday to claim his 92nd title on the ATP Tour.

His arrival came nearly a year after he was previously deported from the country because of his vaccine status.

Upon landing in Melbourne early last year, Djokovic’s visa was canceled by border officials who said he did not qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.

He was previously exempted from the tournament’s vaccine rules because he had COVID-19 within the previous six months. He later won an appeal to stay for the tournament, but Australia’s immigration minister then revoked his visa.

Three federal court judges ruled in favor of the immigration minister’s right to cancel Djokovic’s visa, and he was deported.

Despite the controversy surrounding last year’s tournament, Tiley said he expects fans will be respectful of Djokovic and the sport.

“The one thing that I always liked about Melbourne is there is a great appreciation of excellence and for sport, I think more than anywhere in Australia,” he told the outlet. “People from Melbourne and Victoria really understand sport well, I don’t think there is another city in the world that understands it as well as we do.”

Djokovic will be in pursuit of a record-breaking 10th win at the Australian Open.