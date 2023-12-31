Australian world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis charged over death of wife: Report

Australian professional cyclist Rohan Dennis, a dual world champion who retired earlier this year, was arrested and charged on allegations he hit his wife, also a retired cyclist, with his car.

Dennis, 33, was detained in the city of Adelaide after police were called to Avenel Gardens Road just after 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a woman who had been struck by a car, according to Australian broadcast station 10 News First.

Melissa Hoskins, 32, sustained serious injuries from the incident and was transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment where she later died, according to a release from the South Australian Police. Hoskins, a retired Olympic cyclist, is the mother of Dennis’ two children. The couple had been married since 2018.

DEADLY SNAKE INTERRUPTS DOMINIC THIEM’S BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL MATCH: ‘SOMETHING I’LL DEFINITELY NEVER FORGET’

Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

He has been given bail and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13.

2 REPORTED INJURED IN WESTERN AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRE

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers and they will remain anonymous.

The woman’s death is the 114th life lost on SA roads this year, compared to 71 at the same time last year, according to the release.