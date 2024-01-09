Austria cable car crash injures 4 in popular skiing region

A cable car crashed in a skiing region in western Austria on Tuesday and all four people on board were seriously injured, police said.

A tree apparently fell on the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province, bringing down the car, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Its occupants were rescued by helicopter and taken to a hospital.

The facility was temporarily closed.

People who were in other cable cars were already at the upper or lower terminals, the operator said.

It wasn’t clear what height the car fell from.