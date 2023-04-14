Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss Stanley Cup playoffs in team’s quest to repeat

The defending Stanley Cup Champions will continue their season-long uphill battle in their quest to repeat.

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the playoffs due to a knee injury that has kept him out all season long.

Landeskog netted 11 goals and dished out 11 assists in his 20 playoff games last year – he scored twice in Colorado’s Game 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and handed out an assist in the Cup clincher in Game 6.

The captain had been skating in preparation for a return from his offseason surgery, but the Avalanche made the decision with two regular-season games remaining.

The Avalanche have been hit with injuries in recent weeks: superstar Cale Makar has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury, and his return is up in the air; the same goes for Darren Helm.

Defenseman Josh Manson also has no timetable for a return, having been out since March with a lower-body injury himself.

The Avalanche’s 105 points are second in the Central Division, one point behind the Dallas Stars. However, Colorado does have a game in hand and could very well take home their second-consecutive division title.

Colorado took down Tampa Bay last year after the latter had won back-to-back Cups.