Avian flu confirmed in California, 250,000 birds euthanized amid spread concerns

Animal disease experts confirmed that 250,000 birds were euthanized this week after testing positive for the avian flu at two farms in the Bay Area.

According to health officials, the decision came as concerns were raised over the spread of the virus when two farms in Sonoma County reported positive avian flu tests among their birds.

The positive cases were confirmed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

“It’s just been devastating for us, nothing but devastating,” Mike Weber, a third-generation Sonoma County egg farmer, who co-owns Sunrise Farms, told Fox 2 San Francisco.

US BIRD FLU OUTBREAK SEES FEWER BIRDS CULLED THAN IN 2022

Weber said even though they had to euthanize more than 80,000 chickens, he said his neighbor’s duck farm was devastated even more and hit harder than his farm.

“They lost their entire operation, 170,000 ducks, and those ducks are coveted across the state,” Weber said.

SOUTH AFRICAN POULTRY PRODUCER CULLS 410,000 CHICKENS AMID AVIAN FLU OUTBREAK, FEARS OF SHORTAGES LOOM

The new cases of avian flu come just weeks after California state wildlife agencies announced that a new vaccine, while still in the early stages of testing, has helped protect them from bird flu so far. The vaccine has yet to receive a formal seal of approval.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this strain is considered to be a low risk to human health, but is highly contagious and often fatal disease in birds.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging poultry owners with flocks that have experienced any unusual/suspicious illness or deaths to call the CDFA Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-BIRD (2473).