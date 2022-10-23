Avian influenza found in North Carolina, California

Avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, has been detected in birds in North Carolina and California as the infectious disease continued to spread across the United States.

A backyard flock of fewer than 100 chickens in Wake County, North Carolina, tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI) and will be killed to prevent the disease from spreading, WTVD-TV reported Friday, citing the state’s Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, health officials in Orange County, California, reported that six birds tested positive for bird flu, according to KTLA. Health officials did not disclose the species of the six birds infected.

The most recent cases come on the heels of several other infections found across the country.

NEAR RECORD NUMBER OF US CHICKENS AND TURKEYS ARE DYING FROM AVIAN FLU

Last week, Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska, closed several exhibits after one of its pink-backed pelicans died from the bird flu. A second pelican fell ill from the disease and was euthanized. The exhibits were closed to the public for at least 10 days.

Earlier this month, the carcass of a deceased black swan discovered at Lake San Marcos tested positive for avian flu, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The U.S. is having one of the worst bird flu outbreaks in recent years.

More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered in 42 states to limit the spread of bird flu during this year’s outbreak.

Health officials emphasize that bird flu doesn’t jeopardize food safety because infected birds aren’t allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking meat and eggs to 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill any viruses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.