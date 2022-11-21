AZ man arrested for shooting at several vehicles on a freeway, killing 1 driver

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting at several cars on a west Phoenix freeway that resulted in the death of one driver, authorities said Sunday.

Avondale police said 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin has been taken into custody on suspicion of multiple felony charges including first-degree murder.

Witnesses said Pipkin allegedly shot at cars traveling on Interstate 10 in Avondale before crashing into a motorcycle and other vehicles.

Police said a man who was shot died at a hospital while three other people were treated for injuries from the crashes.

None of the victims have been identified.

Police said the motive for the shootings isn’t known yet.

It was unclear Sunday if Pipkin has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.