Baby killed, another brain damaged by infectious bacteria previously responsible for formula recall: report

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed two children were recently infected with the dangerous bacteria at the center of a baby formula recall last year.

The death of an unidentified child in Kentucky was reported to the Centers for Disease Control last month after it was discovered the child was infected with cronobacter sakazakii.

Mira White, a 6-week-old in Missouri, was diagnosed with a brain infection caused by the same bacteria in early March, according to the report.

Both children were discovered to have consumed Similac-brand formula products — the subject of a recall last year linked to contamination with cronobacter sakazakii. However, investigations of the product and its Missouri manufacturing facility showed “no causal link.”

Officials similarly said the FDA “has not found evidence” of Similac playing a role in the Kentucky infant’s death.

“There is no indication of a broader public health concern related to this product at this time,” the FDA wrote in a statement.

On Jun. 29, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists — a nonprofit group that advises the CDC — added cronobacter-related infections to the national watchlist of serious conditions that should be reported to the public health agency.

The FDA made an announcement earlier this year emphasizing the “possible risks” for pre-term infants consuming probiotic products.

“Protecting public health, especially of the most vulnerable populations such as preterm infants, is one of the highest priorities for the FDA,” said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones in an Oct. 26 statement.

He continued, “We are encouraging all involved in the care of preterm infants, including parents, caregivers and healthcare providers, to be aware of the possible risks associated with the administration of probiotic products to preterm infants in hospital settings. The FDA continues to investigate these incidents and is committed to using our available resources and authorities to identify and address potentially unsafe products in the market.”

Lawyers representing White’s mother, Asian Davis, filed a lawsuit with an Illinois court on Monday accusing Abbott of selling a defective product.

Abbott has denied responsibility for the infections — FDA investigations of company facilities continue but have shown no evidence of a connection to the dangerous bacteria.