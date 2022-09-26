Baby shower shooting injures 2 bystanders in Southern California

A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff’s officials said.

Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said two men got into a fight and one of them pulled out a gun. The suspect opened fire but missed the man he intended to shoot, sheriff’s officials said.

The two victims who were struck by gunfire were hospitalized in stable condition, KABC-TV reported Sunday. No other information about them was immediately released.

The shooter fled the scene and remained at large Sunday. No suspect description was available.