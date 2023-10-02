Bag containing ‘suspicious’ skull shuts down airport baggage screening for nearly 2 hours

Transportation Security Administration officials got a spooky surprise when a skull found in a piece of checked baggage sparked concerns.

A TSA press release on Friday described the “suspicious item” that they initially thought posed a danger to travelers.

“TSA officers reviewed the X-ray image on-screen of what appeared to be a skull with unidentifiable components inside. The item resembled an improvised explosive device,” the press release states.

The scare held up checked baggage screening operations for nearly two hours around 8 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Salt Lake City International Airport as the potential security threat was investigated.

TSA notified SLC Police Airport Division, who worked with an agency’s explosives specialist and an explosive detection canine.

They made contact with the passenger who said the plastic skull with putty, a 9-volt battery and a sensor is a medical training device for spine and neurosurgeons that can be used to teach how to conduct a lobotomy.

The passenger was bringing the skull to a trade show in Cancun, Mexico, but TSA said it was not allowed to be transported on a commercial aircraft. TSA officials confiscated the item, for the traveler to pick up when he returned to Utah.

“This incident and subsequent response is an example of how TSA must take every potential security threat seriously while making sure that the transportation system is not put at risk,” TSA Federal Security Director for Utah Matt Davis said. “I was pleased at the professionalism of everyone involved who worked closely to fully resolve the matter, to ensure that security was not compromised and to resume operations as quickly possible.”

Passengers traveling with a highly unusual item that could be flagged as a potential security threat are recommended to contact a TSA supervisor or manager upon arriving at the airport. This will give TSA a preview of what will be screened and help avoid any potential suspension of screening. Passengers can also reach out to the agency via @AskTSA on X or Facebook or by contacting the TSA Contact Center prior to traveling.