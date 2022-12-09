Baker Mayfield reveals the ‘gamble’ he took before officially joining the Rams

All of Baker Mayfield’s gambling appeared to pay off this week, and it started with a flight to Los Angeles.

Mayfield was claimed by the Rams after the Carolina Panthers waived him due to a logjam at the quarterback position. He only knew of the playbook for 36-48 hours before he eventually entered the game for John Wolford.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He would go 22-for-35 with 230 passing yards, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left. It capped off an eight-play, 98-yard drive. The Rams would win 17-16.

Amazon’s Tony Gonzalez asked Mayfield whether he knew he was going to be in Los Angeles before he officially joined the Rams.

“I took a gamble,” Mayfield revealed. “I booked a flight before the waiver wire went through.”

BAKER MAYFIELD’S GAME-WINNING DRIVE SHOCKS RAIDERS IN MIRACLE COMEBACK WIN

It has been a strange year for Mayfield.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns earlier this year after the team traded for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Mayfield was the Week 1 starter for the Panthers, but poor play and injuries cost him the role toward the end of his run there.

He was let go earlier this week and picked up by the Rams, who put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a back injury. Los Angeles is coming off a Super Bowl win, but injuries have hindered their performance this season.