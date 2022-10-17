Baltimore correctional facility detainee’s death ruled a homicide

The death of a detainee at a Baltimore correctional facility earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

Officers at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found the man unresponsive on Oct. 9 and he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli identified the man as Javarick Gantt, 34, of Annapolis, news outlets reported. Gantt’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Department detectives are working with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office to criminally charge a suspect and the department has also opened an administrative investigation, Vernarelli said Sunday.