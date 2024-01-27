Baltimore crime spree: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbings, hit-and-runs left 6 injured

A 31-year-old Baltimore woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a violent crime spree that left six people injured, police say.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, Tanay Stallings-Brown committed two stabbings and several hit-and-runs on Thursday before being tracked down and apprehended by officers. No motive has been identified in the attacks and the victims appear to have been chosen at random.

“The crimes Stallings-Brown committed occurred across three different police divisions in span of an hour-and-a half,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

Police first responded to a call about a hit-and-run at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Thursday at Forest Park Drive and Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights. A driver had struck a woman while she was on a sidewalk. The victim suffered minor injures while the driver fled the scene, police said.

Officers responded to a second call about 10 minutes later at 20 Ritchie Road. Two individuals had been struck by a car. The driver then exited the vehicle and, according to police, stabbed one of the victims, a 15-year-old female, who suffered life-threatening injuries. The second victim, an adult male, had injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police went to the scene of a third hit-and-run at approximately 5:25 p.m., on the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road. An adult male victim told officers he had been struck by a car while walking on a sidewalk toward Addison Road. But this time, the driver turned around and struck the victim again.

Yet another hit-and-run victim was located in the 1000 block of Addison Road South, police said. This victim had minor injuries after being struck by a car.

Finally, officers responded at approximately 6:35 p.m. to a stabbing at a gas station in the 9100 block of Annapolis Road in Lanham, where a sixth victim, an adult male, suffered critical injuries.

Investigators identified and connected a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu to each of the crimes. The car was tracked and located in Baltimore.

With the assistance of the Baltimore Police Department, Prince George’s County officers observed the suspect enter the car at around 10:50 p.m. Police then conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Washington Street and took Stallings-Brown into custody.

Police said the car she was driving had significant front-end damage and a smashed windshield.

“Commanders and investigators in each of these divisions worked aggressively to interview victims and witnesses and attempt to locate any video or images of the suspect. Investigators were able to determine the crimes were all linked and committed by one female suspect,” Chief Aziz said in a statement.

“Within six hours of her first crime, PGPD detectives identified, located and arrested her in Baltimore. I am proud of each of these officers. They worked with a determination to arrest the suspect who would so brazenly come into our community and cause harm to six victims. We wish each of these victims well in their recoveries,” he said.

Stallings-Brown is currently being held by the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

She is charged with dozens of offenses including multiple counts of attempted first degree murder, assault and additional charges related to striking the pedestrians.

Police have asked members of the public who may have additional information on the case to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.