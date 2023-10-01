Baltimore man charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing 23-year-old law enforcement officer

A Baltimore, Maryland man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting on Friday of a Howard County deputy.

The Baltimore Police Department said 40-year-old Jewel Crowder was arrested and taken into custody the same day and has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing 23-year-old Deputy Ryan Alexander Demby.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Demby was at a Baltimore bar early Friday morning when a “verbal argument broke out between other patrons.”

During the altercation, the post read, shots were fired, and Demby was struck.

City Councilman Eric Costello said in a press release that the incident started inside the bar’s front door and carried over outside.

When officers arrived at the scene, Demby was discovered to be suffering from “numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

The deputy was transported to an area hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Crowder was arrested without incident.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said on Saturday morning that the entire incident was caught on camera.

The Associated Press reported that the footage, along with testimony from witnesses, allowed police to quickly identify Crowder as a suspect.

Howard County Sheriff Marcus Harris said during the news conference that Demby was an “outstanding young man” who followed his father, a sergeant with the department, into law enforcement.

According to a social media post from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Demby just graduated from the police academy in March. Photos show his father is also a Sheriff’s Deputy.

FOX 45 in Baltimore reported that Deputy Demby is the city’s 208th homicide victim in 2023, and so far this year, adding that 498 people have been shot and injured this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.