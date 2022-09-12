Baltimore police shoot woman who dragged officer with her car

Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman.

The woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said.

The woman drove off after hitting and dragging a Baltimore County police officer with her car, police said. The officer, whose injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, had been working an off-duty job at a shopping center.

Later, several miles from where the officer was dragged, police shot the woman after she rammed her car into officers’ vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle, Lepola-Stewart said. A passenger in the woman’s car was arrested before the shooting.

The Baltimore Sun reports that it wasn’t immediately clear how many officers fired at the woman, whose name wasn’t released on Saturday. Lepola-Stewart said officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.