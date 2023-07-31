Barrel with body found at Malibu beach, California authorities say

Authorities in Malibu, California are investigating human remains that were discovered Monday in a large drum.

Someone at Malibu Lagoon State Beach called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to report a 55-gallon drum with a body inside, an LASD official told Fox News Digital.

The drum was found around 10:30 a.m.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department brought the barrel to land.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, authorities said.

Investigators have not released details about the remains – gender, age or possible cause of death.