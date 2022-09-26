Barry Bonds admits Hall of Fame pursuit matters to him: ‘That dream is still not over for me’

Barry Bonds admitted on Sunday night his quest for getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame still lived and that one day being enshrined into Cooperstown meant a lot to those who have yet to make it from the steroid era of the sport.

Bonds is the all-time home run king (762) and the single-season home run record holder (73). However, because of his association in the steroid era of baseball, Bonds’ enshrinement in the Hall of Fame has alluded him. Bonds missed the cut again earlier this year, receiving only 66% of the vote.

He talked about getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame on ESPN’s simulcast of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game.

“It is what it is. That’s their vote,” he said of the baseball writers. “They are entitled to their vote. But that dream is still not over for me.”

When asked whether getting into the Hall of Fame still meant something, Bonds told broadcaster Michael Kay, “It means a lot to all of us – 100%, yes. We’ve earned it.”

Bonds was on the broadcast with Kay and Alex Rodriguez as they hoped to witness Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run. However, the milestone mark eluded Judge once again.

The Yankees slugger was 1-for-2 with a double. The game was called early due to rain.