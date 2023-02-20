Bat-wielding shop manager arrested after video shows him attacking street vendor

A California street vendor is speaking out after video shows him being attacked by the bat-wielding manager of a nearby store who was arrested by police.

“I was extremely scared. I wasn’t sure what his mental health was like, and what he was thinking,” Carlos Sanchez, speaking through a translator, told KTVU FOX 2.

San Jose police have arrested Kintex Ho, 43, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking following the attack that happened around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Ho, reportedly a manager at nearby Intex Auto Parts, claimed Sanchez was operating his grill on the business’ property.

“I told you to leave!” the man with the bat can be heard saying on cellphone video quickly spreading on social media.

When Sanchez refused to move, Ho allegedly hit Sanchez’s vehicle and him. Sanchez refused medical treatment at the scene.

“So far, the auto parts shop where Ho works has not condemned the attack. Instead, Intex Auto Parts posted an apparent customer comment on their Facebook page, saying in part: ‘Awesome people … keep running the street roaches, I mean vendors off the streets,’” FOX 2 states.

The auto parts business was closed Sunday, CBS Bay Area reported. Sanchez was there, barbecuing chicken and ribs on the side of the road. He said officers told him he could stay at the spot he had been working at for eight days before the attack occurred.

The incident marked the second time a street vendor was attacked in San Jose in a week, according to FOX 2.

“I feel really uncomfortable, and I feel threatened, and I am afraid that this could happen again,” Sanchez said. “I make about 100 every two days, and it’s not much.”