Baton Rouge teenage murder suspect breaks out of jail in 2nd escape in 2 weeks

One of the two teenage murder suspects who broke out of a Louisiana jail Saturday night escaped from the juvenile detention facility two weeks earlier.

David Atkins, 17, who was being held by the Baton Rouge Police Department on a first-degree murder charge, slipped out of the jail with Willie Jackson, 17, who was being held on a murder charge by the sheriff’s office.

Atkins and another teenager broke out of the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on Nov. 14, but law enforcement ultimately recaptured them a little more than 24 hours later.

Now, Atkins is on the loose again, along with Jackson, as the search continued Monday morning.

SURGE OF RANDOM VIOLENCE ‘IS NEVER RANDOM,’ SAYS EXPERT ON HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is still investigating how the 17-year-olds escaped and warned the public they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

“The search is still ongoing,” police said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital on Monday morning and referred specific questions to the Juvenile Detention center or mayor’s office.

BATON ROUGE SUSPECT IN MADISON BROOKS RAPE CASE PREDICTS ATTACK IN SELF-RECORDED VIDEO: LAWYER

The Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement on Monday, “We don’t staff the Juvenile Detention Center. It is staffed by Juvenile Justice personnel. It is also inside the city limits, so the escape is being handled by the Baton Rouge Police Department.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers (225)-344-7867 or 911.

Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge Police Department issued a press release saying the suspects may have changed their hairstyles and warned the public not to approach the suspects if they are spotted.

The Advocate, a local news outlet, has extensively reported on the criticisms this facility has faced over the years, including repeated escapes and violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

District Attorney Hillar Moore III told The Advocate on Sunday a combination of understaffing and an increase in incarcerated violent offenders led to repeated issues.

“This is a serious issue. Someone’s going to get hurt again,” he said Sunday. “And we just have not been able to move forward.”