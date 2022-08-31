Battleship Texas, which served in both world wars, towed from Houston to Galveston for repairs

The 110-year-old USS Texas, a battleship that served in both world wars and was once the most powerful weapon in the world, is being towed from the Houston Ship Channel to Gulf Copper Galveston for repairs on Tuesday.

The historic ship fought the Nazis in World War II, seeing action during the Normandy invasion in June 1944 and Operation Dragoon in August 1944, when the allies invaded southern France.

After that, she moved to the Pacific, providing support during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, as well as in the invasion of Okinawa.

After returning from the war in 1948, she was transformed into a museum in Texas.

Battleship Texas has been closed to the public for the past few years due to a leaky hull, but the addition of 750,000 gallons of expanded foam plugged up the leaks enough for the ship to be safely towed on Wednesday.

She was capable of moving at about 20 knots but was towed at no faster than six knots on Wednesday during the 40-mile journey to Galveston.

Once there, she’ll be lifted to a dry dock so that the $35 million repair to the hull can take place.