Bears, 49ers plagued with sloppy conditions as torrential rain slams Chicago

Terrible weather was an understatement for the start of the first game of the 2022 NFL season between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The stadium appeared to have a drainage issue as the slop of the rain plagued the field, which just had new Bermuda grass put in.

Videos across social media showed just how wet it was on the field.

According to FOX Weather, showers were set to plague Chicago for the entirety of the game. Over the last 14 seasons, the 49ers are 20-26-1 and the Bears are 36-39 when the winds are blowing at 10 mph and over and it looked like the gusts were going to continue to blow as well.

The 49ers were looking to build upon a fantastic run to the NFC Championship Game last season. Deebo Samuel broke out as a top player in the league but in the middle of the offseason the organization opted to start the Trey Lance era and kept Jimmy Garoppolo as his backup.

The Bears were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. Justin Fields was given the reins as the full-time starting quarterback. The team took a hit on offense, losing Allen Robinson, Jakeem Grant, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in the offseason.