Bears’ Chase Claypool ‘needs to grow up a little bit,’ Steelers great Hines Ward says

Chase Claypool’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers did not last long as the team traded him to the Chicago Bears at the NFL trade deadline during the 2022 season.

He had 153 catches for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Steelers, but he did not appear to garner enough support with some of his actions. He drew the ire of Cam Heyward when he suggested music being played at practice would be more “fun.” He also criticized the Cleveland Browns after their AFC North rival eliminated them from the playoffs.

Steelers great Hines Ward discussed Claypool in a recent interview with Chat Sports.

“Sometimes I think with Chase, it became more about Chase and less about the team,” the former NFL wide receiver said. “I think there’s a little more maturing level on his part. He needs to grow up a little bit.”

Pittsburgh invested a second-round draft pick in the former Notre Dame standout in 2020. He received 109 targets in his rookie season, but those began to drop off during his second and third years in the NFL.

With the Bears, he had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games but did not score a touchdown.

Claypool could become a top target for Justin Fields once he gets more practice time and a few more games under his belt with the offense.

The Bears finished 3-14 last year in their first season under Matt Eberflus.