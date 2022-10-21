Bears defensive lineman says ‘Deflategate’ is ‘still going on’ with Patriots

“Deflategate” was born in 2015 and has been dead for years, but a member of the Chicago Bears has revived it.

Almost eight years after Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were alleged to have purposely deflated footballs in games, Justin Jones claims the Pats are still doing it.

“I heard it’s still going on, so I’ll be checking things when we go,” Jones said Thursday. The Bears take on the Pats Monday night.

The controversy started in the 2015 AFC Championship between the Pats and the Indianapolis Colts. New England beat the Colts 45-7 at Gillette Stadium, but Indianapolis suspected the Patriots deflated the footballs.

The NFL suspended Brady four games in the 2016 season, fined the team $1 million and stripped the Pats of two 2016 draft picks, but the Pats still managed to win that season’s Super Bowl.

The Patriots also were found guilty of videotaping New York Jets’ defensive coaches’ signals in 2007 in a controversy known as “Spygate.” Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 for that violation, while the team was fined $250,000 and had to forfeit a first-round pick.