Bears’ Justin Fields considered ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury

The one shining light of a struggling Chicago Bears team, quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a left shoulder dislocation that leaves his status for next Sunday against the New York Jets in question.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus made the announcement Monday following another close loss, a 27-24 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, that Fields is considered “day to day,” according to NFL Network.

“Obviously, you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it’s day to day,” Eberflus said of Fields via ESPN. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday. So, we’ve got time, we’ll see where it is and go from there.”

But, as NFL Network added, there are numerous outcomes for Fields with this case. It’s a very painful injury that made him staying in the game surprising. However, Fields was noticeably fighting through something on the team’s final drive, which is when the injury occurred.

While Eberflus didn’t say definitively that Fields’ injury is season-ending, he wouldn’t rule it out either.

“We’ll see where it is on Wednesday,” he reiterated.

With 1:47 left in the game, Fields was tackled by Falcons cornerback Dee Alford on a run play, forcing Chicago to burn a timeout due to the injury happening with less than two minutes left. Fields grimaced in pain but fought through it and stayed in the game.

“Justin said he was good, and he went back in,” Eberflus said. “We just took the timeout and went from there.”

On the very next play, Fields ran and was hit by defensive end Grady Jarrett near his left shoulder.

He would throw an interception on a pass intended for David Montgomery two plays later, ending the Bears’ chance at snapping their losing streak, which moved to four games.

If Fields can’t go for the Bears on Sunday against the Jets, Trevor Siemian is his backup. Chicago has two more games to play, including a matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, before their Week 14 bye.

There’s no doubt Fields is the Bears’ future, so Chicago will be sure to weigh their options with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. At 3-8, the Bears are not in playoff contention.