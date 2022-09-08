Bears’ Justin Fields gearing up for first full season in NFL after disappointing 2021

It wasn’t an easy rookie season for Justin Fields in Chicago last year

The Bears’ first pick last year — and the 11th overall — was thrown into the fire early with a rough roster surrounding him.

The Bears finished 6-11, ahead of only the 3-13-1 Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Now that he has NFL experience and some offensive weapons expected to take a step forward, Fields must convince the new front office he’s the guy moving forward.

“Coach says all the time … it’s about us — how we play, how we execute,” Fields said Wednesday. “So I’m just playing for my teammates, playing for my coaches and going out here and executing to the best of my ability.”

Fields entered last season as a backup learning under Andy Dalton, but early injuries threw Fields under center earlier than expected. He hadn’t even taken reps with the ones yet.

Now, Fields is the unquestioned starter with no one threatening to take snaps at QB.

Fields’ 2022 debut will be against a team that passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers opted to trade up to select Trey Lance.

“He’s gonna prove everything that everybody doubted him on, especially Week 1,” receiver Darnell Mooney said last week. “That team passed on him. So they’re gonna have to pay a little bit for that.”

“Motivation is funny, isn’t it?” first-year head coach Matt Eberflus said. “Sometimes different people are motivated a certain way, and I think if you have that under control, meaning self-control, and use that the right way to motivate you, I think there’s nothing wrong with that. That can be whatever. That can be anything.”

In 12 games last year, including 10 starts, Fields threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 420 yards on 72 carries, two of them touchdowns.

If Fields can tap into his draft potential, the Bears’ rebuild will be over sooner rather than later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.