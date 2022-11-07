Bears’ Justin Fields on refs potentially missing penalty on pass to Chase Claypool: ‘It was definitely P.I.’

The Chicago Bears fell to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday despite Justin Fields putting in video-game numbers, 35-32, as a controversial no-call was a talking point after the matchup.

With about 1:35 left in the game, Fields targeted newly acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool on third down. Claypool went up for the catch but was unable to complete it. Trent Green, the analyst on the broadcast, was close to saying the play had to be pass interference.

Claypool was looking for a flag as well as it appeared he was dragged down by at least one of the two Dolphins defenders who were covering him. However, no penalty flag would come out and Miami would win the game.

Fields was asked about the play after the game.

“I wasn’t sure during the play,” the second-year quarterback said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “After I saw it on the [replay] board, it was definitely P.I., for sure. Just missed it. Can’t do anything about it. Just have to move onto the next play.”

Claypool said he thought he got dragged down too but admitted he had to keep fighting.

“I felt like I was getting pulled back a little bit,” he said. “But still got to try to fight through that and get that because you can’t count on someone else. I have to count on myself.”

Fields broke Michael Vick’s single-regular-season game record with 178 rushing yards in the close loss. Only Colin Kaepernick had more in 2012 for the San Francisco 49ers – but that mark came in the NFC Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers.

The former Ohio State standout also became the first quarterback in NFL history with three touchdown passes and at least 140 rushing yards in a game, according to CBS. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Claypool had two catches for 13 yards.