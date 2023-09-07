Bears legend Dick Butkus roasts Lions ahead of NFL season-opening matchup against Chiefs

The Chicago Bears take on their NFC North division Green Bay Packers to open their season.

But their other division foe, the Detroit Lions, kick off the NFL season on Thursday night in a matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A few short hours before the Lions took the field at Arrowhead Stadium, Bears legend Dick Butkus decided to poke fun at Chicago’s longtime division rival.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer took to Twitter and took a less-than-subtle shot at the Lions.

“I got excited that the NFL starts today,” Butkus wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, “but then I realized it’s the Detroit Lions.”

The Lions closed out the 2022 season on a hot streak, which has fueled higher expectations than the team has had in quite some time. Detroit finished the year with a winning record and narrowly missed the playoffs.

Despite not winning their division since 1993, the Lions enter this season as the favorite to win the NFC North. The team was a member of the NFC Central in 1993.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face a tough test in the season opener as the coaching staff will be tasked with trying to slow down two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are favored to win the game, but the Lions appear to be confident heading into the highly anticipated matchup.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career last season. Aidan Hutchinson is coming off of a strong rookie campaign and the team drafted linebacker Jack Campbell and running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round in April.

Shortly after Butkus initially slighted the Lions, he once again took to social media to express his excitement about watching one of the Lions’ first-round draft picks.

“I am excited to see one player today – Jack Campbell – from the @Lions. He was the 2022 College Butkus Award Winner from @HawkeyeFootball playing his first NFL game at KC tonight! Make it count!”

There is a possibility Butkus will make an appearance at the Bears home opener at Soldier Field on Sunday.

He also mentioned on social media that the Bears extended an invitation for the game against the Packers.