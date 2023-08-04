Bears sign veteran Yannick Ngakoue to bolster pass rush for 2023 NFL season: reports

The Chicago Bears made a move to grab one of the top free agents on the market, as defensive end Yannick Ngakoue signed a one-year deal to head to the Windy City, per multiple reports.

Ngakoue is signing a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with $10 million guaranteed, Ngakoue’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.

The Bears were looking to bolster their defensive line presence this season, as they were dead last in NFL rankings in sacks (22) and quarterback pressures (172).

In a passing league, a good pass rush is needed to be successful. Though the Bears had numerous problems that led to their NFL-worst 3-14 record last season, pass rush was one of them.

Ngakoue has bounced around since displaying elite pass rush skills with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

After spending four seasons in Jacksonville, Ngakoue landed with the Minnesota Vikings but only for half a season. He would finish that 2020 season on the Baltimore Ravens before ultimately choosing the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

That’s when Ngakoue had another breakout season – he had 12 sacks in his sophomore campaign with the Jaguars – totaling 10 sacks and 28 combined tackles over 17 games in Sin City.

Last season, Ngakoue joined the Indianapolis Colts, securing 9.5 sacks and 29 combined tackles in 15 games.

Ngakoue will join the likes of DeMarcus Walker, Trevis Gipson and others on Chicago’s defensive edge.