Bears trade Pro Bowler Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

The Chicago Bears have unloaded another key defensive player, as linebacker Roquan Smith is reportedly heading to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bears will be receiving a second- and fifth-round pick from the Ravens, ESPN says.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer was first to report the trade.

This comes just a few days after Smith was highly emotional that Robert Quinn had been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith was choked up when he learned about his Bears teammate leaving during a press conference, and now he finds himself in the same boat.

But Smith was always someone that could’ve been dealt prior to the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, as his contract is up after this season. There was some frustration level for Smith, who represents himself, during summer’s negotiations that went south.

Smith was the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and has proven why the Bears coveted him so high. He’s never had a season below 100 tackles since he broke into the league, with his 2021 campaign seeing 163 combined tackles with three sacks, one pick-six, and three passes defended.

Smith is a natural leader that should elevate the Ravens’ defense immediately. He’ll be stationed next to Patrick Queen, who plays a similar style as Smith. Both players are fast and explosive with the ability to run sideline to sideline and power their way into backfields.

The Ravens currently lead the AFC North (the Cincinnati Bengals could tie their 5-3 record with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night) and are looking for ways to set themselves apart. Smith is a good way to do so.

But, with his contract up, the Ravens may be inclined to work something out before he hits free agency after this season, especially when looking at the draft capital they gave up for him. A second-round pick is the headliner there.

In just five seasons, Smith has tallied 607 tackles — he already has 83 this season — 16.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 47 tackles for loss in 69 games.