A Beat the Peak Alert has been issued for 4-6 p.m. today for Delaware Electric Cooperative members due to high temperatures. Choptank Electric Cooperative has also issued a Beat the Peak Alert for today between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. During these times, members are asked to delay use of unnecessary lights and appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers.